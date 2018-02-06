THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The entire Opposition walked out of the Assembly on Monday in protest against the LDF government’s refusal to discuss the issue of price rise of essential commodities and unwillingness to forgo even a portion of the additional tax revenue gained from the sale of petrol and diesel.Congress leader K Muraleedharan, who raised the issue through a notice to move an adjournment motion, claimed that people were left in the lurch as there is no effective market intervention to arrest the price rise and the Left government is using the tax revenue increase from the sale of petroleum products to fill up the state coffers.

Blaming Food and Civil Supplies Minister P Thilothaman for “making a mess of the ration distribution system by parroting what officials are saying and not making any effort to streamline the functioning of his department”, Muraleedharan also held Finance Minister Thomas Isaac responsible for the price rise of essential commodities.Reminding the House that the former UDF government led by Oommen Chandy had forgone the additional sales tax revenue on petrol and diesel four times during its tenure, Muraleedharan asked Isaac to sacrifice the extra income generated from the upward revision of fuel price by the Centre, as it will correspondingly reflect, albeit in a small way, on the easing of essential commodities’ prices.

“The LDF government is blaming the former UDF government even now for anything and everything. Why can’t the good things done by the former government for the people be replicated?” he asked, pressing for a discussion on the motion, which was denied.While Isaac did not give any undertaking and stuck to the refrain of “let the Centre do the tax slashing job first on petrol and diesel”, Thilothaman found the going tough as he was not able to convince the Opposition benches on the measures taken to intervene effectively in the open market and ensure uninterrupted ration supplies, even when admitting that the prices of rice, sugar and coconut oil had gone up. Muraleedharan and others quoted from media reports, which said that delegates at recent CPI district conferences had pilloried the minister’s ineptitude.

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, in his walkout speech, alleged that hoarders, middlemen and blacklisted agents have made a comeback in the ration distribution sector, as transparency and efficiency are lacking in the implementation of the Food Security Act in the state.“Due to treasury curbs, the requisite amount for lifting FCI stocks was not released on time in December and the result was the delayed release of essential commodities in the succeeding month, thus leading to a rise in the price of all rice varieties,” he said. Chennithala also said that the allocation for market intervention in the state Budget is only Rs 250 crore, down by Rs 100 crore than last year.

“The Chief Minister and Food Minister had assured the last session of the House that rice will be bought directly from Andhra Pradesh to eliminate middlemen. However, it didn’t happen. The shelves of Maveli stores and Consumerfed outlets are often running short of subsidised items. The minister has no time to look into what is happening in his department. Only 10 per cent of the Plan funds has been utilised in his department,” he said.

“The Finance Minister should have shown mercy to the people reeling under the heavy impact of price rise after demonetisation and the advent of GST. Many other state governments had emulated the model set by the former UDF government on doing away with the additional revenue out of hiked petroleum prices,” he added.Kerala Congress (M) leader K M Mani said that even though the government cannot be blamed for the price rise, it is definitely responsible for not intervening in the market to arrest the price rise. “The UDF government had forgone the additional sales tax income from revised high prices of petrol and diesel. The approach of the current LDF government is a dereliction of duty,” he said.

BJP MLA O Rajagopal said that it’s clear that 40-60 per cent of the low-priced rice released by the Centre for ration supplies is going to the black market. Kerala Congress (J) MLA Anoop Jacob reminded Thilothaman that the Opposition is getting the same replies from him for a fourth time after the LDF government took charge.