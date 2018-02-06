ALPETTA : In a tragic incident, a 60-year-old woman was mauled to death by a German Shepherd and Rottweiler dogs at Charity near Vythiri in Wayanad on Monday. The victim has been identified as Rajamma of Thavanagal House, Ambedkkar Colony, Vythiri. The incident occurred when Rajamma was plucking coffee beans at her farm near her house at 9.30 am.

“As per the complaint filed by the victim’s relatives, the dogs belonging to her neighbour attacked her, causing serious injuries on her head and hands. On hearing her cries for help, locals rushed to the spot and rescued her,” the police said. The victim was rushed to the Vythiri Government Hospital and later shifted to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. However, she succumbed to her injuries at 3.30 pm.The police said that the dogs’ owner used to let them loose every night. On Monday morning, the dogs did not return to the kennel. The police have registered a case against the owner of the dogs, identified as Jose Karikkal.