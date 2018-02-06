THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A month after the biometric attendance system was introduced at the Secretariat, majority of the staff were recorded to have arrived late for work. General Administration principal secretary Bishwanath Sinha has served them showcase notice for being late. It is learnt that the Chief Secretary’s name has also found its place in the list of late comers. “Show cause notices have been served on employees who came late for work. ,” said a senior officer.