ALAPPUZHA: A 36-year-old woman died at the Alappuzha Medical College Hospital (MCH) on Monday morning post delivery, with relatives creating a ruckus at the hospital alleging lapses in treatment led to her death.Barbara, wife of Sibichan of Puthuval, Vandanam, died at the hospital at 7.30 am on Monday. She had given birth to a girl 10 days ago.The Ambalappuzha police said Barbara suffered stomachache and breathing trouble post delivery and in the ICU.

A case was registered based on the husband’s complaint.

The relatives alleged the doctors and other staff at the MCH did not give proper attention to Barbara post delivery which led to her death. The child is safe, they said. The relatives demanded an inquest of the body by the tahsildar and a post-mortem by the police surgeon, which was accepted.The body was handed over to relatives later, the police said.Another case of alleged negligence had been reported at the MCH a day ago when a three-metre long cloth came out from the private parts of a woman, who had delivered a girl.

Noticing it when she was in the toilet of her house in Punnapra, she collapsed and was admitted to the hospital. Though her delivery had occurred 10 days ago, she had been complaining of pain. Upon consultation, the doctors had recommended her painkillers. “But the cloth came out on Sunday,” the relatives said.

Inquiry ordered

MCH Superintendent R V Ramlal said a detailed inquiry had been ordered into both the cases. “In the first instance, the inquest of the body was prepared by the sub-collector and tahsildar. Later, a five-member team of doctors did the postmortem. Since blood pressure varies post delivery, it may have been the reason behind the woman’s death. However, the exact reason can be ascertained only after receiving the postmortem report. Any failures on the part of the doctors and the staffs will be investigated, and the responsible persons will be dealt with seriously,” Ramlal said.