KOCHI: To surmount the legal hurdles posed by the existing rules which may prove inadequate in bringing the accused in the vehicle registration fraud to justice, the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) is planning to bring in an amendment to the MVD Act. Though MVD booked several vehicle owners, including actors Suresh Gopi MP, Amala Paul and Fahad Fazil, for registering their high-end cars in Puducherry to evade the high vehicle tax levied in Kerala, MVD has come to realise the existing rules are not enough to take action against the vehicle owners.

“As per the notification of the Kerala Motor Vehicle Taxation Act, tax will be exempted for the non-transport vehicles registered in any other state and brought to the state by any person visiting or making a temporary stay in the state for the period for which tax has been paid in other states. The department is planning to make an amendment to this clause and put an end to the PY (Puducherry) registered vehicles plying in the state without paying the state’s tax,” said a top MVD officer, who asked not to be named.

He said the counsel of experts has been sought on bringing in amendments to certain the clauses in the Taxation Act. “Once the new rule comes into effect, all illegally registered vehicles will be seized with immediate effect,” he said.

Apparently, the amnesty for those, who deliberately registered their vehicles in Puducherry to avail the neighbouring state’s lower taxes, announced by Finance Minister Thomas Isaac in his Budget speech was prompted by the realisation regarding the lack of teeth in the existing rules.“Several amendments need to be brought in to strengthen the department for taking action against such vehicles. As per the MVD Act, while registering a vehicle, the person should furnish details regarding his permanent address,” said an expert.

" Though the registration application (Form 20) seeks temporary address to register in other states or areas, it does not require any government-approved documents to support it. The person only has to furnish an address which comes within the RTO’s limits. So, the registration in Puducherry cannot be claimed as illegal. So this needs to be addressed," said the expert.

G10 cr collected

MVD has so far netted around H10 crore in road tax after sustained action forced many to re-register their vehicles in Kerala. Around 2,000 vehicles, most of them uber-luxury, have been registered in Puducherry mainly to evade tax