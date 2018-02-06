THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With people still reluctant to save accident victims for fear of getting involved in legal tangles, a legislation could be looked into for giving protection to those people who help the victims, according to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Stating that the Supreme Court in its order has declared protection to the people who help accident victims, he told the Assembly the government, if needed, would think of bringing in a law for protecting the people.

He said this while replying to a submission moved by Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala. Pinarayi said directions have been given to the police not to create any problems to the people who save accident victims.As per the Supreme Court circular of 2016, those who accompany accident victims to hospitals will not have any legal issues.

Moreover, the National Highway Authority of India in a gazette publication has said those who are involved in saving accident victims should not be made party in any case. He also mentioned that Kerala Police have launched the ‘Save Our Fellow Traveller’ (SOFT) project to provide immediate trauma care for accident victims. SOFT is a community-based intervention programme which focuses on imparting training to volunteers, who participate in providing immediate medical attention to accident victims so as to reduce fatalities. The Chief Minister also said the government is for creating an e-network system for making available the service of ambulances at any time across the state.