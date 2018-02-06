KOCHI: A new organisation was formed by the singers of Malayalam filmdom on Monday. Titled SAMAM (Singers Association of Malayalam Movies), the organisation will give membership to those who have sung in at least five Malayalam movies. The formation was announced at a meeting of lead playback singers held in Kochi on Monday. Singers including Yesudas, M G Sreekumar, Sujatha and Biju Narayanan were present on the occasion. It was only the other day that nearly 400 women who are members of FEFKA had come up with a new women's organisation.