KOLLAM: Poet Kureepuzha Sreekumar was allegedly attacked by a group of right-wing supporters at Kottukal near Kadakkal, here on Monday evening. As per local accounts, the poet who was attending the anniversary celebrations of Kairali Library, near Kottukal, is said to have delivered an address mocking right-wing politics and activism.

As he was about to return, a group of people allegedly blocked his way and verbally abused him. While there were reports that the poet was jostled and shoved by the group, the police ruled out the same and added that ‘the miscreants only shouted at him’. “It was his speech at the event that provoked them. No one manhandled him.

Only abusive words and curses were hurled against him. The poet was immediately rescued by the organisers,” said a police officer with the Kadakkal police station. Meanwhile, the poet is said to have filed a complaint with the police. Though Express tried to contact the poet, his phone remained switched off. The Chief Minister's Office directed Kollam Rural SP B Asokan to inquire into the incident and take strict action against miscreants.