KOCHI: The ‘Janakeeya Manushyavakasha Prasthanam’ has condemned the unruly behaviour by a group of people against Express reporter and photographer who reached Vadayampadi to report on the ongoing Dalit agitation there. The duo were threatened and detained by the irate mob.Express reporter I S Gopika and photographer K Shijith were detained by a group of people who gathered under the banner of Temple Protection Committee,’’ Janakeeya Manushyavakasha Prasthanam president C P Raheed and Thushar Nirmal Saradhi said in a release.

They also alleged the police, who have the responsibility to ensure peaceful atmosphere in the area, were extending tacit support to the fascist forces. ‘’RSS activists from different parts of the state are campaigning in and around Vadayampadi to undermine the peaceful atmosphere at Vadayampadi and the police are facilitating this,’’ they said. The organisation has sought Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s intervention in the matter.

CPM district secretary P Rajeev also voiced his protest at the intemperate behaviour shown towards the Express team at Vadayampadi. "It is an issue which needs to be addressed seriously. Nobody has the right infringe on the right to fair and free journalism. Hope the police will initiate steps to ensure law and order at Vadayampadi,” he said.