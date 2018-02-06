KOCHI: With the number of accidents as well as the resulting fatalities growing alarmingly every year, the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) in association with Kerala Police is planning to introduce Electronic Traffic Parks to inculcate good road behaviour and awareness on traffic laws among the students and the public.It was based on the suggestion by the Police Department the MVD decided to come up with traffic parks. The proposal for setting up the parks was accorded sanction at the MVD working group meeting on Wednesday.

As per the proposal, traffic parks will be set up in three districts in the initial stage - most likely in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Kozhikode. However, a decision in this regard will be taken based on the availability of land. The government has sanctioned `1 crore for the purpose and the project will be implemented through the Student Police Cadets (SPC) scheme.

“The traffic parks will have various equipment, including simulators, using which students and the public can be sensitised about road manners. There will be posters and videos showing dangerous driving habits, to help make the people aware of the traffic laws,” said an officer.“Students from various schools will be taken to the park as part of the sensitisation process. It’s only through awareness programmes that reckless driving can be stopped,” the officer said.