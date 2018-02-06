KOCHI: The Southern Railway has informed the Kerala High Court the alignment of the proposed Sabari rail line project was finalised after considering all aspects, including the cost-effective acquisition of land and the ventilation of the grievances of the majority of the public. Recording the submission, the court granted permission to proceed with the project.The court was considering a petition filed by the Action Committee for Angamaly-Muvattupuzha-Pala-Erattupetta- Erumeli Railway line challenging the revised alignment.

According to the Railways, the old alignment approved by the Railways was changed in a meeting held on May 14, 2013, after considering various issues and evaluating the materials on record. The revised alignment has been approved by the state government. The proposed alignment was finalised as early as in 2013.

The petitioners had maintained stoic silence for over five years. When the survey was in progress through the petitioners’ area they approached the court alleging the proposed alignment was finalised taking into consideration extraneous matter. There was no illegality or malafide intention in finalising the proposed alignment, the Railways submitted.