KOZHIKODE: At a time when the bills claimed by Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan and Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac are creating ripples in the state, an RTI report has found that NCP leader Thomas Chandy had claimed the highest amount during the term of the 13th Legislative Assembly from May 2011 to March 31, 2016. According to the report, Chandy, who was ousted from the chair of Transport Minister recently, had claimed Rs 1,91,14,366 as reimbursement for his total medical expenses during the time period.

As per the report, 121 MLAs of the 2011-2016 tenure had claimed medical reimbursement for a total amount of Rs 4,95,56,736. During the period, P Ubaidulla, N Samsudheen, K M Shaji, Abdurahiman Randathani, K Achuthan, T A Ahammed Kabeer, K B Ganesh Kumar and P C George had not claimed any amount as reimbursement in the name of medical expenses.