PALAKKAD: After the Union Agriculture Ministry made it mandatory to sell fertilisers using Aadhaar-linked point of sale (PoS) machines, 2,240 of them were distributed in the state free of cost to private dealers and Primary Agriculture Co-operative Societies (PACCS). But the initiative remains a slow starter due to a lack of clarity on the guidelines and technical glitches, especially while accessing internet.

When contacted by this reporter on phone, M Anil Raghavan, FACT general manager (fertiliser sales) said, “We’ve distributed 2,240 PoS machines in the state and retailers have begun to use them. The selling of fertilisers through Aadhaar-linked PoS too has been made mandatory by the Union Ministry since January. We’ve already conducted training for the dealers in association with the agriculture department in all districts. If the farmer wants to get subsidy, all straight fertilisers have to be purchased through the PoS.” FACT has been entrusted with the job of carrying out the exercise in Kerala.

“In Palakkad district, 249 PoS machines have been distributed to private dealers and co-operative banks who have a valid licence. The stock should be certified by an agriculture officer. The PoS machines are used to sell ‘straight fertilisers’ while mixture fertilisers have been left out,” said Girija, Joint Director of Agriculture.Subsidy is available for fertilisers like Urea, Di-ammonium Phosphate (DAP), Super Phosphate, Muriate of Potash (MOP) and Ammonium Sulphate.

However, farmers seem a confused lot. “I’m carrying out farming in 55 acres of leased land in Malampuzha which is based on a mere oral agreement with the land owner. Now I’m forced to register the lease contract. Since the thumb impression is also needed on the PoS machine to purchase fertilisers, I would’ve to take the land owner along to the outlets,” said Raveendran, a local farmer.

Retailers are also feeling the heat. “The machines distributed in the state weren’t used due to the prevailing confusion. For example, the MRP of a 50-kg bag of urea is `295. The billing rate from FACT is `291.50. Earlier, there was no tax, but now there’s 5 per cent GST. Most of the farmers of Kerala purchase only 2-3 kg. Therefore, there is bound to be weight loss. A price above `295 will not be accepted by the PoS machine, which will force the retailers out of business,” said Agro Input Dealers’ Association Kerala’s state president Varghese Thomas.

“The solution was to make available 3 and 5 kg packets of fertiliser by manufacturers. The higher handling charges have to be compensated by way of commission,” said the association’s executive committee member Subi Bhaskaran.Velayudhan, another farmer, said they were under pressure. “I cultivate plantain crops in just one acre in my backyard of my house. I only require only 3-5 kilograms of fertilisers. But the dealers were stating if sold in small quantities, they’ll suffer losses. They were demanding a higher price than the maximum retail price,” he said.