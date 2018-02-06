KOCHI: The Special Cell of the VACB on Monday recorded the statement of former minister and Congress leader K Babu again in the case related to alleged amassment of disproportionate wealth. The Vigilance team led by DySP Special Cell TU Sajeevan visited Babu at his residence in Kochi and recorded the statement.

“It took around three to four hours for recording his statement. He has revealed a few details regarding the assets he owned. We will verify the matter and decide whether a further investigation has to be conducted. In the wake of the new revelation, the investigation in the case may be delayed,” an officer with the VACB Special cell said.

Two weeks ago, the investigation team had issued a notice to Babu asking him to appear before it at its Kochi office. However, Babu failed to appear before the team citing health reasons. Considering the health issues, the investigation team decided to record Babu’s statement at his residence.Earlier after completing the probe, the VACB had sent the report to its director for approval. However, in the meantime, Babu had filed a complaint to the Home Secretary requesting to record his fresh statement. On the basis of the complaint, the Vigilance director asked the probe team to record the Babu’s statement again.