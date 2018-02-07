THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kathakali exponent Madavoor Vasudevan Nair, 87, died on Tuesday while performing at a temple at Anchal in Kollam district. He collapsed on the stage while performing kathakali at Agasthyakode Mahadeva temple at Anchal. Though he was taken to a nearby hospital, his life could not be saved. Nair is survived by wife Savithri Amma, son Madhu, daughters Mini and Ganga Thampi. Nair is a recipient of Padma Bhushan. Nair was a disciple of Padma Shri Guru Chengannur Raman Pillai. His expertise is in, ‘Kathi,’ ‘Pacha,’ ‘Vellathadi’ and ‘Minukku’ characters.

In 1947, the Maharaj of Travancore appointed Madavoor as a member of Kottaram Kaliyogam and he continued there until 1964. He joined Kerala Kalamandalam in 1968 and worked there till 1977. From 1972, his guru, Chengannur Raman Pillai, was working as the principal of Kalabharathi, the institution started solely for the uplift of Kaplingadu style of kathakali. He has performed kathakali in many places all around India and in foreign countries like Singapore, Hong Kong, Fiji, Indonesia, Canada, Australia, Germany, Great Britain and the United States of America.

He has received several awards, including the Thulaseevanam Award, Alappuzha Kathakali Club Award, Keraleeya Kalakshetra Award, Guru Chengannur Memorial Award, Kerala Kalamandalam Award, Thapasya Abhinandana Pathram and Sangeetha Nataka Academi Award. He was awarded ‘Padmabhushan’ in 2011.Last month, ottanthullal artist Kalamandalam Geethanandan had passed away in a similar manner in a temple in Thrissur district.