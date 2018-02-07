THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of rumours on social media over child-lifting gangs operating in the state, the police have urged the public not to panic. The police said ‘organised attacks’ were being reported in the state against strangers, salesmen, beggars and transgenders following the rumours.

Following complaints on black stickers, the police conducted forensic examination. Investigations identified no such gangs in the state. There is no need to be panic. However, the police are taking utmost caution, said DGP Loknath Behera.Some people are deliberately creating panic among people. Those having any suspicions or concern should approach the police, instead of taking law into their hands.