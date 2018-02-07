THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Those who are journeying towards the eternal sunset need no longer worry about being lonely and not cared for since the city police have decided to intensify its welfare programmes for the elderly citizens. The State Police Chief has announced a comprehensive state-level scheme to ensure, the safety and dignity of the senior citizens. Four months ago, the city police had launched an initiative for the elderly citizens in association with the Janamaitri police officers. As part of the project, a survey is being conducted among the elderly citizens, City Police Commissioner P Prakash said.

“The initiative itself was started four months ago and the beat officers have been conducting regular house visits after identifying the elderly citizens who require help. Through the survey we aim to identify people who are in need of assistance,” Prakash said. Further, visits are also being made to old age homes, he added. State Police Chief Loknath Behera, in a recent circular, had announced plans for a comprehensive scheme for the aged population in the state.

According to him, the proposed scheme aims to ensure the elderly lived a life of dignity. As per the proposal, beat police officers will make regular visits to the disadvantaged sections among the elderly. Further, programmes will be conducted on a weekly basis to ensure the elderly live a full life.

ADGP B Sandhya, the state nodal officer of the Janamaithri Suraksha Project, said the beat officers are actively visiting households of the elderly on a regular basis.

“We are in the process of completing house visits. Repeated visits are also being done for the needy. We identified a total of 514 houses in Pala, Kottayam, where super senior citizens reside. We have launched a hotline service for them after tying up with BSNL,” she said. The service was launched a week ago. If found successful, the police plan to extend the service to other towns and cities including Thiruvananthapuram as well. The police have decided to intensify its programmes for the elderly in the wake of the recent attacks on them in different parts of the state.

Meanwhile, Kerala Senior Citizens’ Forum general secretary P K Kumaran said there is nothing new in the recent circular. “It just encompasses what has been designated as the duties and responsibilities of the police. Moreover, they haven’t even implemented the Old Age Policy framed in 2006. All the schemes remain on paper and never get translated into action. It shows they aren’t keen on implementing the welfare schemes envisaged for the elderly,” said Kumaran referring to the 2006 Old Age Policy and its revised version of State Old Age Policy 2013. “Ageing doesn’t mean senility. The knowledge and skills of the elderly should be put to use,” he added.

Echoing the same sentiment, P Gopalakrishnadas, secretary of the district unit of the forum alleged none of the social care projects are being implemented in the right manner. “All that happens in the case of welfare measures is the formulation of the schemes. It never materialises,” said Gopalakrishnadas.

The circular issued also sought suggestions from the public via mail regarding the formulation of the scheme. “Most of the elderly are digitally illiterate. So how can they sent the mail?,” asks Gopalakrishnadas. “Most government bodies offer digital service, but the elderly aren’t able to utilise it. It is important the government launches a mission to impart digital literacy for the elderly,” he said.

A collective for the elderly modeled on Kudumbashree will be of great help, he added.

Meanwhile, Indiralayam Hari, president, Federation of Residents’ Associations Thiruvananthapuram (FRAT), an apex body of residents’ organisations in the district, said the FRAT also planned to intensify the activities for the welfare of the elderly.