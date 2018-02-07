THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A major fire broke out at Government Boys’ Higher Secondary School at Neyyattinkara late Tuesday triggering panic in the locality. According to Fire and Rescue Services team, the blaze occurred at an old building on the premises of the school at 10.50 pm.

Three units of fire tenders from Neyyattinkara, Parssala, and Poovar units were pressed into service. It took half-an-hour to douse the fire. The desks and benches in the building were completely gutted. The officers are yet to ascertain the reason for the mishap. A major disaster was averted as the fire broke out in the wee hours.