THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Governor P Sathasivam felicitated the Republic Day Contingent of the NCC Kerala and Lakshadweep Directorate at Raj Bhavan. The Governor lauded the contingent for showcasing the state at New Delhi. The NCC Kerala and Lakshadweep Directorate had won the sixth position at the Republic Day Camp. Seventeen NCC directorates had participated in the camp. Senior Under Officer Anjali C J of 1 Kerala Remount and Veterinary Squadron NCC, Mannuthy, won the gold and bronze medal in the equestrian competition.

Cadet Muhammed Yazar Rehman was selected as the second best cadet. The 111-cadet strong contingent led by Contingent Commander Colonel N P S Toor arrived back in Kerala after successfully participating in the Republic Day Camp, Raj Path March and Prime Minister’s Rally during the RD Parade. Major General Anoop Kumar V, Additional Director General, NCC Kerala and Lakshadweep; Brigadier B G Jagdish, Deputy Director General; Thiruvananthapuram Group Commander Brigadier V P Gaikwad; Colonel Rajiv P T and Colonel N P S Toor were present at the function at Raj Bhavan.

Later, at the Government Guest House, Thycaud, Education Minister C Raveendranath awarded the Republic Day Banner to the NCC Kottayam Group, which was selected as the best group. Brigadier P K Sunil Kumar, Group Commander of Kottayam Group, received RD Banner from the Minister. The Education Minister also distributed the cash awards and certificates to NCC Cadets for their excellent performances at the Republic Day Camp this year.