THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government plans to roll out an Asian Development Bank-funded project to ‘smarten’ up water supply in Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi and Kozhikode.The project, submitted for the Centre’s consideration, is expected to cost `2,400 crore, Water Resources Minister Mathew T Thomas informed the Assembly on Tuesday.Through the largely IT-enabled project, the government aims at 24x7 water supply in the three cities.

The main components include renovation packages at the Kerala Water Authority pumping and purification stations, streamlining water supply and metering, introduction of smart metres, pressure-control devices and flow meters and Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition, plugging leakages and preparation of GIS-based map of the distribution network.

The minister said the government intended to bring down distribution losses in water supply of the KWA.

“At present, distribution losses stand at 40 per cent while the national average is only 15. Our plan is to bring down the losses to at least the national level,’’ said Mathew T Thomas.The state government has conveyed its reservations to the Centre regarding the new policies on extraction of groundwater, he said. The Centre wants district collectors to sanction the extraction of 50,000 litres in ‘safe’ areas and 20,000 litres in ‘over-exploited’ areas.‘’The state government has demanded it be revised to 5,000 litres and 2,500 litres respectively,’’ said the minister.