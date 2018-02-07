THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The ruling as well the Opposition parties on Tuesday condemned the attack on poet Kureepuzha Sreekumar allegedly by the RSS. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the state government would not tolerate any attack on freedom of speech and expression and strong action would be taken against those who unleash such incidents. ‘’Similar attacks have happened earlier against M T Vasudevan Nair, Kamal and M M Basheer. Kerala will never allow such atrocities. This government gives much importance to freedom of speech and no one will be allowed to suppress it,’’ he said while replying to a submission moved by Mullakkara Ratnakaran.

When there has been an increase in attacks on the freedom of expression in the country, Kerala has always stood apart. ‘’There is no doubt that such atrocities will be strongly dealt with,’’ he said.

Noting the intolerance against freedom of speech has been increasing in the country for the past few years, Vijayan mentioned M M Kalburgi, Govind Pansare and Gauri Lankesh had lost their lives due to such intolerance. The Chief Minister said a group of 15 RSS workers, led by panchayat member Dipu, was behind the attack on Kureepuzha. He said cases have been registered against 15 people and six were arrested in connection with the incident.

Meanwhile, Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala also condemned the incident, stating such incidents should not be tolerated. Moving the motion, Mullakkara said the incidents of intolerance against freedom of expression and speech were not known to the state but now changes have come forth. “Fascist forces have become a threat now and strong action should be taken against all such forces that try to shatter freedom to express our views openly.’’

‘Kureepuzha has the responsibility to stand by truth’

T’Puram: BJP state president Kummanam Rajasekharan expressed strong protest over registering a case against RSS workers on charges of assaulting poet Kureepuzha Sreekumar. He said in a statement that BJP or RSS workers had not assaulted Kureepuzha. Even Kureepuzha had not stated that he had been assaulted. His complaint was that some people had shouted at him and abused him. But the case was registered on charges of attempt to murder and to trigger riot.

It was the result of an instigation by the CPM, he said. Kummanam said it was a fact that the local people had questioned the objectionable content in the speech made by Kureepuzha. He had insulted Sreepadmanabhaswamy temple and Lord Sree Padmanabha. Questioning the poet was depicted as assault. He asked the poet to abstain from the move by certain people to breach law and order in the area. “The poet has the responsibility to stand by truth. If he has any respect for the word poet, he should tell the truth to the people” he said. Kummanam said a case should be registered against Kureepuzha for hurting the sentiments of Hindus.



Min condemns attack

T’Puram: Forest Minister K Raju condemned the attack on poet Kureepuzha Sreekumar. Terming it an insult to a democratic society, Raju expressed strong protest against the RSS. There should be public protest against physical attack on those who express their opinions, the minister added.