KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday stayed the order of the Karunagappally Sub Court banning any discussion or publishing of news with regard to a criminal case allegedly involved by V Sreejith, son of Chavara MLA Vijayan Pillai. The court issued the interim order on a petition filed by the Chief Editor, Malayala Manorama, seeking to quash the gag order. The High Court also observed that the sub court’s order was not legally sustainable.

There were two cases pending against Sreejith before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court and the Mavelikkara Judicial First Class Magistrate Court based on a complaint by Raghul Krishnan of Mavelikkara. According to the petitioner, the sub-court passed an order of injunction without any notice to him. A copy of the order was seen affixed to the Press Club, Kollam. The court below has no powers under the code of criminal procedure to gag the media from reporting the details of the case.

The petitioner pointed out that Section 327 of the Code of Criminal Procedure(Cr.PC) clearly had indicated that the place where the criminal inquiry or trial was held shall be deemed to be an open court. In fact, the open trial was the rule and whenever exemptions were made, they had been made only to secure the end of justice. Thus, the press and media were free to attend the trial. In fact, the sub-judge had passed the gag order in a criminal case pending in another court.The sub-judge did not have any inherent power to pass such an order. In fact, such power had only been vested with the High Court or Supreme Court.