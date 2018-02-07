KASARGOD: After five agonising days, the family of sailor Sree Unni of Udma, Kasargod, and others who were on board a tanker vessel which went missing, heaved a sigh of relief on Tuesday.Sree Unni, who was among the 22 Indians on board the MT Marine Express, the vessel which went ‘missing’ from the port of Cotonou in Benin on January 31, telephoned his relatives and told them he was safe.“He said all of them are safe and are on their way to Europe,” said Unni’s father Perilavallap Ashokan. He thanked the Government of India for securing his son’s ‘release.’

Around 9.30 am, Union External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj tweeted: “I am happy to inform the merchant ship Marine Express with 22 Indian nationals on board has been released.” In a second tweet, she thanked the governments of Nigeria and Benin for their help and support in securing the ship’s release. Awunga Shatsang Prem Ramyo, assistant attaché in High Commission of India at Abuja, confirmed to Express the vessel - managed by Mumbai-based Anglo Eastern Ship Management - had been hijacked. “It was hijacked and released. That’s the only report I have,” he said.

A relative of a senior crew member said the vessel was hijacked for the cargo. “Back home, we had a harrowing experience as the hijackers did not make any contact, not even to demand ransom,” she said. It was also feared the ship might have sunk.Praising Sushma Swaraj, the relative said the minister personally intervened in the matter and coordinated rescue efforts. “She was in constant touch with her counterparts in Nigeria and Benin and also the High Commissioner to Benin,” the relative said.

The Panama-registered ship, reportedly carrying 13,500 tonnes of petrol, anchored at port of Cotonou in Benin on January 31. It was hijacked from the port, said the relative who was briefed by the government.

When news of the missing vessel was first reported, Unni’s family had expressed confidence the government will help in finding the ship.

His aunt Reetha said Unni had been working with the merchant navy for the past four years. “When Unni called in the morning, he said the hijackers did not misbehave with any of the crew members and all were safe. He told me he will come home in another 10 days,” Reetha said. The senior crew member’s relative said the crew was being moved to safety and would be flown back to India soon.