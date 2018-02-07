KOCHI: Even though Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan ruled out that child kidnapping mafia is active in the state, the reports about alleged attempts to abduct toddlers in broad daylight in the district have made people wary of strangers. Besides these rumours, messages on the social media asking parents to be vigilant are fanning panic among the citizens.

Meanwhile, the police said the case in which a man tried to snatch a one-and-a-half-year-old child from its mother at Peramattam in Muvattupuzha was not a kidnap attempt. The incident happened on Tuesday at around 4 pm. According to the complaint lodged by the woman, an unidentified man tried to snatch her child from her arms. Following the incident, she approached the police and lodged a complaint by 7:30 pm. A case has been registered, however, police officers ruled out the miscreant targetted the child.

“It is suspected the miscreant attempted to abuse the woman. An investigation is underway,” said an officer.

Illus :Amit Bandre

However, the police are still groping in the dark regarding the attempt to abduct a 10-year-old boy at Mulavoor in Muvattupuzha. On Monday evening, a gang, which came in a vehicle, tried to kidnap the boy who was returning home after offering prayers at a nearby mosque. Though the gang tried to force him into the vehicle, the boy managed to escape. The boy suffered minor injuries in the attack.

“A detailed investigation to find out whether the gang is part of any racket is progressing and there is no need to panic,” said Muvattupuzha CI C Jayakumar.

Fear gripped local residents after some online messages posted recently connected the incident with various other allegedly similar attempts. According to the officers, such messages are being posted by a group of people engaged in scaremongering. “These people who are cooking up such stories are leading to similar ‘kidnapping’ cases across the state,” said the cops. Besides messages about kidnapping, the ‘black stickers’ that were found on the window panes of houses in Kothamangalam and Perumbavoor area are giving the people in the district nightmares.

Rumours are doing the rounds that the stickers are being pasted by groups engaged in kidnapping and thefts. Apparently, these gangs send in alms seekers to sketch a particular house either for committing theft or kidnapping. The alms seekers mark the prospective houses by sticking the black stickers on the window panes.

City Police Commissioner M P Dinesh said the reports about a kidnapping mafia operating in the district are false. “No such incidents have been reported in Kochi recently. Action will be initiated against those engaged in fake campaigns on social media. The police will zero in on the scaremongers with the help of the Cyber Cell. There is no need to panic over these kinds of fake campaigns,” he said in a press release issued here the other day.