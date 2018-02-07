THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Syndicate of the University of Kerala, which has been engaged in a prolonged spat with outgoing Vice-Chancellor P K Radhakrishnan, on Tuesday removed the latter’s private secretary from his post on the grounds that his appointment was in violation of norms. The decision to cancel Shaji’s appointment was taken in the last Syndicate meeting attended by the Vice-Chancellor, who demits office by the end of this month.

Radhakrishnan’s decision to reappoint his private secretary P N Shaji to the same post on a six-month contract, immediately after his retirement on October 31, has kicked up a row. The six-month contractual appointment was given to Shaji, who retired as Joint Registrar (Finance), by the Vice-Chancellor when his own term of office was slated to expire soon.

The Syndicate members had protested the appointment, saying it amounted to insulting deserving senior officers in the university. They had objected to the appointment on the grounds that a contractual staff would get access to sensitive documents in the Vice-Chancellor’s office.

The Syndicate also revised the minutes of its last meeting to include its decision to conduct a Vigilance probe against Radhakrishnan in connection with the faculty appointment. The Vice-Chancellor had reportedly omitted this decision from the minutes of the meeting prompting the Syndicate to demand the minutes be revised and their decision incorporated.

A meeting of the conveners of the committees on examination, finance and staff will be held on February 14.

Directorate for UIT, UIM

The Syndicate also decided to set up a Directorate exclusively for University Institute of Technology (UIT) and University Institute of Management (UIM) and appoint a Director. A new Finance Officer will be appointed in place of P K Raju who voluntarily resigned from the post.

Clarification will be sought from the government on whether the vacancy should be reported to the PSC. The Syndicate also decided to approach the Supreme Court against a High Court order which allowed sanctioning of new courses by the university to two affiliated self-financing colleges. The Syndicate also expressed its strong displeasure over researchers not being conferred PhD degree on time.