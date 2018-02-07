KOCHI: The voice of Dalits at Vadayambadi came out in the open after their protests were widely shared by the social media recently and various online media too started reporting the issue prominently. Not just the online media, many activist groups from various parts of the country and the state visited the place, extending their support to the Dalit protests against the construction of a ‘caste wall’ wall around an open compound on the Bhajanamadom temple premises.

The Dalit Bhoo Avakasha Samara Samiti, which is leading the protests, has decided to continue the fight to make the land a public property and cancel the existing title deed.The Dalit convention organised by the Samara Samiti on Sunday had triggered tension with the police arresting many protesters. They were later released from three different police stations: Ramamangalam, Puthencruz and Mulanthuruthy. However, they have decided to continue the fight till their demands are met.

“We were part of the temple committee. I was the general convenor of the temple’s annual festival in mid-2000 period. However, things changed and we were slowly kicked out of the temple and the grounds. We had been using the ground area which spreads over 95 cents as public property for a long time. The title deed that has surfaced now does not have any back files. The most disturbing factor is they have started using caste names to abuse us,” said Ayyappankutty, convener of Dalit Bhoo Avakasa Samara Samiti.

The District Collector had convened four meetings to resolve the issue. However, the Samara Samiti stayed away from the last meeting alleging their voices were undermined at the discussions.

“We did not attend the meeting called by the Collector because in every meeting my voice was undermined. Despite the District Collector’s order to maintain status quo, the temple committee had erected an arch near the ground. This shows the status quo was applicable only to us. The authorities keep alleging we have external funding. The only help we got was the food we were given by the supporters of the cause,” said Ayyappan.“We are all daily labourers. The money we have is what we make from our daily work. We are struggling to make ends meet. The authorities and temple authorities are trying to discredit us and our efforts,” said Prakashan V A of the Samiti.