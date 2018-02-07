KOCHI: The land dispute at Vadayampadi began after a wall was erected around an open compound of the Bhajanamadom temple premises and nearby area in February 2017.

The Dalits in the area protested against the move and they demolished the ‘caste wall’ in April 2017. The subsequent arguments led to both verbal and legal battles. Immediately after the demolition of the wall, the District Collector had ordered to maintain status quo on the issue. However, the Dalits continued with their protests in the area.

The issue further escalated after the NSS demanded the shifting of the protest area, resulting in the arrest of Dalit protesters and mediapersons from the protest venue in January this year.The social media took up the matter, inviting the attention of the public and various activist groups, who extended their support to the Dalit Bhoo Avakasha Samara Munnani.

A Dalit convention organised under the banner of Dalit Bhoo Avakasha Samara Munnani on Sunday triggered tension with the police arresting many protesters.

They were later released on bail. However, Dalit Bhoo Avakasha Samara Samiti has now decided to take the protest to the capital by beginning an indefinite strike before the Secretariat.

Ready to apologise in public for abusing journalist

Vadayampadi temple president Ramesh Kumar said the temple committee and NSS Karayogam leaders are ready to apologise in public to The New Indian Express trainee reporter Gopika I S and principal photographer K Shijith for abusing and threatening them when they visited the village to report the ‘caste wall’ incident on Monday.

“We have tendered unconditional apology to the reporter over phone on Monday night itself. The people who abused the journalists were censured and we will ensure such incidents do not happen in future. We will visit The New Indian Express office personally and tender our apology,” said Ramesh Kumar.

