KOCHI: Facing flak for constructing a ‘caste wall’ around the temple land denying right of way to members of the Dalit community, Vadayampadi Bhajanamadom Devi Temple president B Ramesh Kumar said the temple committee will not reconstruct the wall demolished by Dalits until a consensus is reached.

“Allegations like caste discrimination and untouchability are unfair. The Dalit and Nair communities have been living cordially in the village for decades. A Dalit woman, Kunji Kurumba, has been working as kazhakam (temple helper) at the temple for decades. Some people were using the premises of the sub-deity (Keezhkavu) for anti-social activities and the wall was constructed to protect the temple land,” he told reporters here on Tuesday.

Ramesh Kumar said Eravi Raman Kartha, the original owner of land, had transferred the temple and 1.20 acres of land to NSS Vadayampadi Karayogam decades ago. The 95 cents of land adjoining the temple had a sub-deity and was being used for festivals. The Karayogam submitted an application for title deed and the Nayanar Government issued the title deed in 1981, he said.

The construction of the compound wall started on February 7, 2017. It was demolished by a group of Dalit activists on April 14, 2017. “We started constructing the wall after obtaining permission from the panchayat authorities and the land was demarcated by the RDO on January 27, 2017. Only seven Dalit families are involved in the agitation. In fact, some outsiders are instigating the Dalits to stage the protest. They deliver food, kerosene and beverages to the protesters and the police have seized these commodities from the agitation pandal. Activists of SDPI and some Maoists are instigating the poor villagers. These people are instigating violence and creating division among the communities,” said Ramesh Kumar.

Kerala Pulayar Maha Sabha (KPMS) general secretary Thuravoor Suresh said no community was discriminated against by the temple management and all had equal rights to offer poojas at the temple. “There are 42 Pulaya families living around the temple and none among them has experienced any discrimination. The KPMS has 419 members in the locality. These Pulaya families have been living there for generations and they have not experienced any caste discrimination. Some people are trying to instigate caste hatred and drive us out from the place,” he said.

“There are roads passing through all sides of the temple and nobody has denied us the right of way. The temple authorities were awarded title deed for the disputed land measuring 95 cents 36 years ago and they have provided land for road too. The extent of the disputed land has been reduced to 83 cents after giving land for road,” said Thuravoor Suresh.

Temple land protection committee to conduct convention

Vadayambadi Temple president Ramesh Kumar and KPMS state general secretary Thuravoor Suresh said the tenple land protection committee will organise a convention to promote harmony among various communities and to protect their rights. Representatives of all Hindu communities will participate in the convention scheduled to be held at Choondi Junction at 5 pm.