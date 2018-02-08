KOLLAM: Sensing that the decision of reinstating two teachers, who are accused of instigating the alleged suicide of Class X student Gauri Neha, has not gone down well with the public, the Trinity Lyceum School management on Wednesday sent the teachers on forced leave.

At a press meet the other day, Gauri’s father R Prasanna Kumar had lambasted the school management for taking back the suspended teachers and for allegedly organising a celebration upon their return.