THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday denied in the Assembly that his official vehicle was blocked by irate fishermen at Vizhinjam when he visited the coastal area on December 3 in the wake of cyclone Ockhi. To a question by M Vincent MLA dated January 23 whether his car was blocked by the fishermen, Vijayan gave a curt ‘no’ in a written reply. This, in reality, contradicts the events that unfolded on the evening of December 3, Sunday, at the St Mary’s Church, Vizhinjam.

After spending half an hour at the church speaking to local people, the Chief Minister was about to leave by 7 pm when a section of the crowd blocked his way. They were shouting slogans and kept banging on his car. Vijayan was forced to abandon his car and leave the area in Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran’s official vehicle.

Vijayan’s visit to Vizhinjam itself had come amid resentment that he had not visited the coast even though the cyclone had struck on November 30. On the morning of December 3, Union Minister Alphons Kanannthanam had toured the area.

The same day evening, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrived in Thiruvananthapuram and immediately left for Kanyakumari after announcing plans to visit the coastal villages in Thiruvananthapuram the next day. In fact, after the Vizhinjam incident, Pinarayi Vijayan had cancelled a visit to Poonthura scheduled for the same evening. In his written reply to the Assembly, he, however, denied that any such visit had been planned.To a related question from Vincent, the Chief Minister said the government had taken prompt measures to rescue fishermen who were stranded in the sea in the cyclone.