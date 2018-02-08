KOCHI: The Angamaly Judicial First Class Magistrate Court on Wednesday dismissed the plea filed by actor Dileep, an accused in the actor assault case, seeking copies of the video footage of the victim being assaulted.The court had directed all the accused to appear before it on Wednesday. However, among the 12 accused, Dileep, the eighth accused, lawyers Pratheesh Chacko and Raju Joseph did not turn up, while the first accused, Sunilkumar alias Pulsar Suni, and others turned up. Dileep had approached the court challenging the genuineness of the prosecution version with regard to the video clip that reportedly contains visuals of the sexual offence committed by Pulsar Suni.

Dileep had filed two separate petitions before the court — one seeking the documents that are yet to be provided to the accused and another for the visuals and its transcripts.The defence counsel had submitted that the prosecution was denying the evidence as part of a larger conspiracy to send the accused person to trial unprepared. However, the prosecution argued that if provided, the visuals could be misused and the victim’s privacy had to be protected.Meanwhile, the trial of the case has been transferred to the Ernakulam District Sessions Court.

Case against circulation of fake audio clip

Kochi: The Ernakulam Central Police has registered a case regarding the fake audio clip in the name of Assistant Commissioner of Police K Laljy circulated in WhatsApp. The audio clip urges people “to be vigilant as a mafia involved in abducting children aged below 10 was active in the state.” Laljy himself lodged a petition before the Central Police after receiving the audio clip on WhatsApp. The audio note had spread like wildfire in WhatsApp and on other social media platforms.