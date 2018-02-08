KOCHI: The district administration and Suchitwa Mission have urged the public to use mobile, website-based Swachhata app to lodge complaints regarding waste dumping at Corporation and municipalities. The app was introduced by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs with technical support of a Bangalore-based company Janagraha. “Citizens can draw the attention of health inspectors to civic issue related to waste disposal and cleanliness using the Swachhata app. The public can lodge their complaint directly with the health officers. This will force the officers to find a remedy without delay,” said a press release issued by Suchitwa Mission on Wednesday.

Complaints regarding waste littered at public places, dead animals left at open places, unclean toilets at public places and unclean dustbins can be directly submitted to the authorities using the app.

The app is available can be downloaded from the Google Playstore. The user’s mobile number will be verified through a One Time Password (OTP). Using the app, people can upload photos of unclean places and tag the location. After receiving the complaint, the officer can directly assess the situation and inform the complainant about the steps initiated.

If complainant is unimpressed with the steps initiated, he/she can re-post the complaint through the same platform. If the complainant is satisfied, he/she needs to change the status in the app as ‘resolved. The action has to be taken within 48 hours of receiving the complaint.As far as health officers are concerned, they have to download another mobile app which will allow them to accept the complaint.

The app has already been downloaded in high number by the public in other parts of the country.

While the app is successfully being used for redressal of civic issues in some cities, at other places, only a few users are using the app. In Kerala, the Swachhata app is being used by people in the Palakkad Municipality where each day several complaints are addressed using the app. In Kochi, very few people are lodging complaints using the app, which can bring relief to residents as waste is disposal turning out to be grave issue here.

Here’s what you do

Go to the Google Playstore and download the Swachhata app introduced by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs

Register your mobile number

Upload the photos of unclean places and tag the location

Repost your complaint if you are unhappy with the action taken by the authorities on your complaint. If you are satisfied, change the status in the app as ‘resolved’