THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government will seriously examine the scope of enacting a comprehensive legislation to impose curbs on raising dogs of dangerous breeds, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed the Assembly on Wednesday.He was replying to a submission by C K Saseendran of the CPM, who referred to the incident in Wayanad where a woman was mauled to death by two Rottweilers. A licence from the local body concerned is required for raising dogs in houses. However, only a fine can be imposed if dog owners don’t adhere to norms, Pinarayi said.

Referring to the death of Rajamma, a causal labourer at Vythiri in Wayanad, in the dog attack, Pinarayi said an immediate relief of I5,000 was disbursed to her family by the District Collector. The Cabinet has decided to grant an aid of I5 lakh to her family. A case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder has been registered against the owner of the dogs. The owner, who went missing after the incident, was arrested on Wednesday. On inquiry, it was found that no licence was obtained for the dogs from the local body concerned. The dogs have been sent to Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Pookode, for a detailed examination.

Fatal mauling: Dog owner arrested

Kalpetta: Karikkal Jose, 62, whose pet dogs had mauled to death an elderly woman at Charity near Vythiri here recently, was arrested by the police on Wednesday.

Ferocious dogs for fancy

Among the giant dogs kept in Kerala are Pitbulls, Siberian Husky, Boerboel, German Shepherd, Belgian Shepherd, Rottweiler, Saint Bernard, Great Dane, Akita Inu, Boxer, Bull Mastiff, and Dogo Argentino.

LKG student, 12 others attacked

Kochi: At least 13 persons, including an elderly woman and an LKG student, were attacked and bit by a pet dog which went on a biting spree at Poonithura on Wednesday. Sithara, 4, suffered a deep wound on her thigh.