KOOTHATTUKULAM ; Dr N P P Namboothiri, the doyen of ayurvedic ophthalmology, passed away here on Wednesday morning. He was 68. Namboothiri had been undergoing treatment following an illness for the past few months.He was the chief physician and managing director of Sreedhareeyam Ayurvedic Eye Hospital and Research Centre.Nelliakkattu Parameswaran Parameswaran Namboothiri was born on October 26, 1949, in a traditional family of vaidyas known as Nelliakkattu Mana. He completed his medical studies at Government Ayurveda College, Thripunithura, and gained his DAM degree in 1971.

In 1977, he joined the health department, Ayurveda (ISM), as a medical officer and served in different parts of the state. He retired as chief medical officer in 2004.He won the Vocational Excellence Award for outstanding achievements in the field of Ayurvedic ophthalmology presented by Rotary International in 2002, Rashtriya Rattan Award for outstanding individual achievements and distinguished services to the nation conferred by the Global Economic Council in 2003 and the Pride of India award presented by the Global Economic Council in 2004, along with other national and international accolades.Namboothiri is survived by wife Jayasree P Namboothiri and children Dr Sreekala, Sreeraj, Dr Sreekanth and Sreedevi. The cremation was held on Wednesday evening with full state honours.