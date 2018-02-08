THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At last, EMS has got an entry into the CPI headquarters. In a curious development, the portrait of the Communist ideologue has finally found a place among those of other Communist leaders at MN Smarakam, the CPI state headquarters here. Though the photographs of other CPI state secretaries were kept in the party state secretary’s office, that of EMS Namboodiripad was missing for long.

The portraits of other leaders, right from founder leader P Krishna Pillai, have been placed on the wall.

Since EMS was the secretary of the undivided party, his picture should have been among those portraits.

However, due to obvious reasons, the late leader, who has been highly critical of the CPI throughout his life, never found a place at MN Smarakam.

In 1964, when the CPI divided into two parties — the CPM and the CPI, EMS moved to the CPM. Ever since he continued to be critical of CPI’s activities.“He was the party state secretary in 1961 and later became the general secretary. That’s why his portrait was included among those of CPI state secretaries in the party headquarters,” said a senior CPI leader. It has been pointed out that by keeping the portrait, in a way the CPI has finally honoured the late leader, who was once the undivided party’s secretary.