THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A consortium of cooperative banks will give money to KSRTC to clear its pension dues in February. Minister for Cooperation, Tourism and Devaswom Kadakampally Surendran gave an assurance to the KSRTC at a meeting led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at his chamber on Wednesday. The consortium will set aside Rs 284 crore for pension dues so far.

The state government, KSRTC and banks will enter into a memorandum of understanding for paying pension dues and pensions till July. As per the deal KSRTC will get Rs60 crore from next month till July.

The state budget has set aside Rs 1,000 crore to the KSRTC and cooperative banks will get reimbursement from this allocation. The meeting was attended by Transport Minister A K Saseendran, KSRTC chairman and managing director A Hemachandran, Finance Secretary and Secretary for Cooperation.