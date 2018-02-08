KOLLAM: Kathakali maestro Madavoor Vasudevan Nair, who collapsed and died on stage at Anchal on Tuesday, was cremated with full state honours at Mulamkadakam crematorium here on Wednesday. It was on Tuesday night that Madavoor collapsed while performing at Anchal Agasthyakode Mahadeva temple. Though he was rushed to a nearby hospital, the doctors declared him brought dead.

Madavoor’s wife Savithri Amma

pays her last respects | Express

Born on April 7, 1929 in Thiruvananthapuram, Madavoor started learning Kathakali when he was barely 13. In 1947, Sree Chithira Thirunal Balarama Varma, the then ruler of erstwhile Travancore, appointed Madavoor as a member of ‘Kottaram Kaliyogam’ and he continued there until 1964. He joined Kerala Kalamandalam in 1968 and worked there till 1977.

He had staged kathakali recitals across India and other countries such as Singapore, Hong Kong, Fiji, Indonesia, Canada, Australia, Germany, the UK and the US.Earlier, Madavoor’s body, which was kept at Kavanad, Madavoor, Thumbodu Government UPS and Pakalkuri Kala Saradhy was later shifted to the Kollam Town Hall. Thousands paid their last respects who was honoured with the Padma Bhushan.Nair is survived by wife Savithri Amma, son Madhu and daughters Mini and Ganga Thampi.

CM, Oppn leader mourn death

T’Puram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala condoled the death of Madavoor Vasudevan Nair. In his condolence message, the CM said a versatile actor had passed away while performing on stage. “Madavoor had excelled in manodharma while presenting Pacha, Kathi and Minukku vesha,” he said.Chennithala said Madavoor was a great genius who had lifted Kerala’s classical art form kathakali to great heights. “With the demise of Madavoor, a great genius has been lost,” said Chennithala.