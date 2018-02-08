THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Varkala police on Wednesday arrested a migrant labourer for attacking a woman by hitting on her head with a hammer. The police identified the arrested as Mohammed Mukharam, a native of Uttar Pradesh. The condition of the victim is stable and she is under treatment at the government hospital at Varkala.

According to the police, the incident took place around 7.30 am when the victim, a college student, was proceeding to the college. Soon the accused who was working at a nearby construction site, ran towards her with a hammer and thrashed on her head from behind using the device. The locals stationed at the spot came to the rescue of the woman and overpowered Mohammed. Later, he was handed over to the police. On interrogation, the accused revealed he had beaten her for making fun of him.

However, the victim told police she did not know him and she never ridiculed him. The police suspect he was under the influence of drugs and the attack was without any provocation. A medical examination will also be conducted to prove the same. He has been booked under Section 307 of IPC and later remanded in judicial custody for 14 days.