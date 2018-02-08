THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The complexities and utter confusion prevailing in the local bodies for taking up construction of new houses for the homeless and weaker sections of society were raised by the Opposition members to highlight the drawbacks of the LDF government’s flagship LIFE programme on the last day of the Assembly session. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Cabinet colleagues A K Balan and K T Jaleel maintained the project aims to ensure shelter to each and every poor family by the end of the present government’s term and the guidelines for LIFE were meant to ensure that only the truly eligible became the beneficiaries.

However, the claim did not cut ice with the Opposition, as P K Basheer (IUML), who sought leave to move an adjournment motion but denied and Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala and others in the Opposition ranks were vociferous in asserting that construction of new houses for the poor, especially for the SC and ST categories, has come to a standstill after the LDF government came to power.

The Chief Minister and ministers maintained that the government was concentrating on the completion of houses sanctioned during the previous UDF government’s time, and once the spillover work is over, all housing schemes will be under the LIFE programme, with a `4 lakh grant for each house. Pinarayi said LIFE would cover categories of those without land and house as well as those having land but no houses.

Basheer said local bodies are facing a lot of hardships after earmarking Plan funds for housing schemes and at present, elected people’s representatives have no say in allotting houses for the eligible in their wards as before.

When such a list of beneficiaries doctored by officers alone is approved by the district collector and sent back to the grama sabhas for vetting, the software for LIFE scheme is not allowing any corrections either, he said. Chennithala said LIFE has become lifeless and Haritam Mission was meant to rehabilitate a Rajya Sabha member after retirement. “Karunya scheme has been dumped for the sake of the Ardram mission. LIFE is yet to take off and it remains to be seen whether its set objectives will be achieved,” he charged.

Kerala Congress (M) legislators led by K M Mani also joined the walkout. Mani said that despite loud declarations of the government, projected goals are elusive.