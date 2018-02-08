KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing on the petition filed by former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and former minister Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan challenging Solar Inquiry Commission report to February 19.The court also granted the government time to file a counter affidavit in a petition filed by Radhakrishnan.

The court refused to hear the impleading petition filed by BJP leader K Surendran and others in the case. However, the government pleader submitted the government supported the impleading petitions. They are entitled to be heard as they were parties in the proceedings before the Solar Commission. Chandy submitted the government had not issued any notification empowering the Commission to look into a matter not part of the original terms of reference.

The alleged letter in relation to sexual exploitation and harassment are matters which can only be inquired into and investigated under the provisions of the Code of Criminal Procedure and not by a Commission of Inquiry.