KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday stayed the order of the Thiruvananthapuram CBI Special Court arraigning K T Michael, the former SP who initially investigated the Sister Abhaya case, as the fourth accused.The court issued the order on the Michael’s petition seeking to quash the CBI Court order.

The court also issued a notice to CBI and posted the hearing of the case to February 27.Fr Thomas Kottoor, Chancellor, Bishop House, Kottayam; Fr Jose Poothrikkayil, principal, St Pius X College, Rajapuram, Kasargod; and Sister Sephy, St Joseph’s Generalate, SH Mount, Kottayam are the three accused in the case.

Michael had been charged with IPC Section 201 (Causing disappearance of evidence) and Section 120 B (Criminal conspiracy). The CBI court had held the materials collected by the investigating officer would amply speak out of Michael’s role in the destruction of material objects precious for the case. “The materials would further show Michael conspired with V V Augustine, then ASA, Kottayam West police station and K Samuel, then CBCID and also with the accused to destroy the material objects to cover up the role of real culprits,” the CBI Court order had said.

The evidence collected, including personal clothing recovered from the body of Sr Abhaya, a plastic bottle, a pair of ladies’ slippers and a white veil, were produced before the Sub Divisional Magistrate’s office, Kottayam. But these were destroyed without handing it over to CBI. Michael submitted the special judge failed to appreciate the material objects were destroyed at SDM’s office between June and August of 1993.

The statement by Aleyamma clearly showed the clerk put up a note which was forwarded by her to SDM, who ordered the materials’ destruction. “The statements had been ignored and the petitioner was roped in by the court for unconnected reasons. The petitioner had been transferred to the state special branch on September 25, 1992, three months prior to the filing of a final report by Crime Branch. In fact, the final report was filed at a time when then SP Crime Branch was Tomin Thachankary, not the petitioner,” Michael submitted.

The Crime Branch filed the final report on January 30, 1993, and CBI took over the investigation on March 29. The destruction of material objects happened on June 14, 1993. The CBI judge failed to bear in mind the date on which the material objects were destroyed, Michael submitted.