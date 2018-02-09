THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Instead of opting for cities, telecom operator BSNL chose five locations in Idukki district to introduce on Thursday its 4G service, which would enable users to download data at speeds of up to 25 Mbps.

The 4G service will be available at Udumbanchola telephone exchange, Udumbanchola town, Chemmannar, Senapathy and Kallupalam. BSNL Chief General Manager (Kerala Circle) P T Mathew told mediapersons that 4G service would gradually be extended to select towns and cities in the state by the end of this year.