THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ahead of its state conference this month-end, the CPM state secretariat has begun working on the organisational report to be presented before the conference. It’s learnt that the draft report has come down heavily on the CPI, the second biggest party in the LDF, for not following coalition dharma.According to reports, the CPM’s draft report blames the CPI for its open criticism on many issues. It goes on to say that the CPI does not follow coalition manners and has been acting against it at times. It has been pointed out that the CPI’s attempt is to gain media attention through open criticism, both against the government and the CPM.

The report says the CPM was successful in putting an end to factionalism within the party. Though factionalism-related issues were addressed to a large extent, certain regional-level issues still remain, the report says. Ahead of the state conference, the CPM state secretariat on Thursday began discussions on the resolution and report. The two-day secretariat will have detailed discussions on the report, which will come up before the state committee meet next week.

Controversial issues related to Binoy Kodiyeri did not come up for discussion before the secretariat, said sources.The state secretariat also discussed the functioning of mass and class organisations. It has been pointed out in the discussions that the working of these organisations need to be strengthened further. The same cadres being members in different trade unions and the working of Janathipathya Mahila Association were also discussed.