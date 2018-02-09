ALAPPUZHA: A medical team led by Kottayam Medical College Gynaecology Department head C P Vijayan has started a probe into the death of a 36-year-old woman after delivery at the Alappuzha Medical College on Thursday. Barbara, 36, wife of Sibichan, Puthuval house, Vandanam, died while undergoing treatment in the hospital on Monday morning, two weeks after the delivery. She was in the ICU of the hospital due to blood pressure variation. The husband of the woman alleged that medical negligence led to the death.

The inquiry team said a final report would be prepared and submitted to the government in a few days. Doctors P K Rajakumari, Anju and Unnikrishnan from Kottayam MCH were also included in the team. The Ambalapuzha police have registered a case under Section 174 of the CrPC based on the complaint filed by the husband of the deceased.