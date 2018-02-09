KOCHI: Aiming to transform the cooperative banks in the state as vehicles of development and infuse professionalism in the Cooperative Department, Minister for Cooperation Kadakampally Surendran unveiled the Draft Cooperative Policy on Thursday. “It will enable the cooperatives and the local bodies to work together for the development of society. A holistic development model integrating both the institutions will pave way for creating an equitable and sustainable society in the state,” the draft policy says.

The objectives of the policy includes a proposal to revisit the provisions of the Cooperative Societies Act and Rules and suitably amend it to enable the cooperative societies to face emerging situations. There is a proposal to liquidate spurious cooperatives in all sectors and enhance its image and credibility.

Refuting allegations of attempt to liquidate cooperatives run by political rivals, Minister Kadakampally Surendran said there was no political motive behind the move.

“We are planning to liquidate inoperative and non-genuine cooperative societies. No one can liquidate a genuine cooperative society. If the provision is used for political gains, people can approach the courts. Our aim is to strengthen the cooperative sector and improve its credibility,” the minister said.

Draft policy recommendations

Restructure the short-term cooperative credit structure by merging the Kerala State Cooperative Bank and 14 district banks, with a view to consolidate banking activities.

Increase the inflow of agricultural credit from the existing 10 per cent to 25 per cent within a couple of years.

Develop the existing long-term cooperative credit structure offered by the Primary Cooperative Agriculture and Rural Development (PCARD) banks.

Reorient the functioning of cooperative marketing societies to undertake value addition of local cash crops.

Liquidate non-working and weak cooperatives.

Enhance productivity of milk cooperatives for attaining self-sufficiency and to encourage dairying as an occupation.

Encourage fisheries cooperatives to ensure steady income for fishermen.

Protect and develop cooperatives in traditional industries.

Impart training to unskilled workers and provide employment.

Promote development initiatives for women.

Ensure welfare of people returning from abroad by forming Pravasi Cooperative Societies.

Establish cooperative hospitals to make health services affordable.

Form tourism cooperatives for providing tourism amenities and services.

Transform primary cooperatives as the official banker of local bodies.

Make joint efforts by cooperatives and local bodies for increasing productivity. This coordination will help in distribution of farm inputs and procurement, processing and marketing of

farm produce.

Promote ventures by mobil-ising preferential capital from members offering returns up to 49 per cent of the net profit.