KOTTAYAM: Veteran expat journalist V M Sathish, 52, died in Ajman in the UAE on Wednesday. Sathish, who had worked in various Gulf countries for over two decades, was in the UAE for a few days and was admitted to a hospital in Ajman following a massive heart attack a couple of days ago. Though he underwent a surgery there, his condition deteriorated and, died by Wednesday night. The mortal remains will be brought to the Kottayam Press Club on Friday afternoon and the funeral will be held at his residence at Kurichy here at 4 pm. He leaves behind wife Maya and children Sruthi and Ashok Kumar.

Son of Madhavan and Thankamma of Vazhiparambil house, Kurichy, he began his journalistic career with ‘The Indian Express’ Group in Mumbai. After serving in India for some years, he moved to the ‘Oman Daily Observer’ (Muscat) as a business reporter and then worked for the ‘Daily Star/International Herald Tribune’, ‘The Gulf News’, ‘Khaleej Times’, ‘Emirates Evening Post’ and ‘7DAYS’.

After quitting ‘Khaleej Times,’ Sathish started a digital portal ‘Expat News’ and ‘Digital Malayalee’ from Kerala with the same mission he had in the Gulf. His investigative reporting about corruption, human rights violations, and unfair labour practices had made a serious impact in the region. Sathish was an active member and office-bearer of Indian Media Forum, UAE, an association of Indian journalists in the UAE.