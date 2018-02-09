KOZHIKODE: Want to see and know more about sports cars, luxury custom-made cars, high-end sports bikes and latest car models? Walk into the mega ‘Express Auto Expo 2018’ which will begin in the city on Friday. The fully air-conditioned Calicut Trade Centre at Swapna Nagari is all decked up to welcome the city residents into a world of automobiles. From Porsche’s sports variants to Suzuki’s Hayabusa will be on display at the three-day expo, which will be inaugurated by District Collector U V Jose on Friday morning.

The event is being organised by ‘The New Indian Express’ in association with Indian Oil Corporation. The show is open to the public from 10.30 am to 8 pm on all three days and the entry is free.

The expo will showcase latest models of all auto majors apart from an exclusive display of vintage cars and vintage bikes to fascinate the viewers.

Easy spot-financing facilities by different brands have been arranged for the convenience of the visitors at the venue. Another major attraction of the event will be the breath-taking bike stunt show which will be held at the venue on Saturday and Sunday. The organisers have also opened a job registration counter at the venue for those who are looking for a career in the automobile sector. Candidates can register for various job openings with the representatives of the automotive firms.