THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government alone is responsible for the mounting suicides among KSRTC pensioners, blamed Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala. He also called for an immediate intervention in the wake of the suicide toll rising to 15, after the LDF government came to power. “The Chief Minister had declared in the Assembly on January 29 that the crisis related to the delayed KSRTC pension payments will be resolved soon,” Chennithala said in a statement.

“But in the Budget presented on February 2, the Finance Minister cleverly wriggled out by passing on the responsibility of making payment to cooperative banks. That the pensioners have lost trust in the government is clear from the continuing suicides. More and more KSRTC pensioners are seeking asylum in suicides after the state government refused to take over the burden of paying monthly pension to around 40,000 pensioners.”

While 15 KSRTC pensioners had ended their lives so far, he said, hundreds were on the verge of suicide. “If even an iota of humaneness is left with the government, eyes should be opened wide and a permanent solution for pension payment ensured,” Chennithala demanded.