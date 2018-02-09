T’PURAM/KALPETTA/KOCHI : If the allegations of poor handling of Cyclone Ockhi disaster had left a blot on the image of the LDF Government, it found itself under added pressure on Thursday after two KSRTC pensioners committed suicide, forcing the authorities into action.Former KSRTC superintendent Nadesh Babu, 68, a native of Eranholi in Kannur, hanged himself at a private lodge in Sultan Bathery. A suicide note found in the room said: “I’m done, I’m giving up.”

Ex-mechanic Karunakaran Nadar, 76, a native of Nemom, who has been undergoing treatment at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College after consuming poison on February 2, too breathed his last. Nadar’s friends confirmed pension issue as the reason even though his family members denied it.

After the state government told the High Court earlier on Thursday it would bear the liability of pension and arrears of KSRTC employees up to July which will cost `600 crore, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan held a meeting with pensioners at his chamber, attended by Transport Minister A K Saseendran among others. Following his assurance pension arrears would be cleared by Wednesday, the KSRTC Pensioners’ Organisation called off its strike in front of the Secretariat, which had entered its 50th day. A sum of `261 crore for clearing the dues will be managed from a consortium of co-operative banks.

The government, KSRTC and the banks will sign an MoU for paying pension dues and monthly pensions till July in a week, said Saseendran. As per the deal, the consortium will give `60 crore from next month until July with the Chief Minister overseeing it.Minister for Co-operation Kadakampally Surendran had said co-operative banks had agreed to pay the pension as the government was ready to stand guarantee for the `600-crore loan with an interest of 10 per cent.

State Govt to HC

Govt will bear the liability of KSRTC employees’ pension and arrears up to July this year

The amount runs up to nearly J600 crore

Certain banks in the consortium headed by SBI have already issued sanction orders for J1,000 crore

Chennithala blames govt

T’Puram: The government alone is responsible for the mounting suicides, blamed Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala. He called for an immediate intervention.

Executive dir to monitor

T’Puram: An executive director will monitor major projects, daily targets and report to chairman and managing director A Hemachandran. P M Sharaf Muha-mmed has been put in charge.