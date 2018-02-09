KOCHI: The investigation team (SIT) probing the seizure of unaccounted money worth `7.5 lakh and fake Indian currency notes(FICN) notes from a car-borne trio at the Thalakkodu check-post last week has decided to extend the inquiry to Mumbai as they suspect the involvement of an international ‘hawala’ racket in the incident.

Officers said a special investigation team has been constituted to conduct a detailed probe into the alleged hawala links of the accused Anoop Varghese, hailing from Ponkunnam; Suhana Sheikh and Suhin Sheikh; both West Bengal natives, in the case. The decision to extend the probe to Mumbai came in the wake of reports the two women had been residents of the ‘maximum city’ for several decades now. “The women might also be taken to Mumbai for evidence collection.

Besides the local police, a Crime Branch team from Thodupuzha interrogated the women,” said an officer. However, the officers did not confirm whether the NIA has indeed started a probe into the incident or whether the accused trio were quizzed by the anti-terror agency. Meanwhile, the police on Thursday received custody of the three accused for detailed interrogation.

The trio had landed in police custody last week while returning from Munnar. During an examination, the cops seized `7.5 lakh from their possession, which also included 11 FICN notes having a total face value of `22,000. While the accused had claimed the money was the proceeds of a property deal, the police are yet to confirm the same.